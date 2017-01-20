Mammovan to deliver breast cancer screenings to Carson City area | NevadaAppeal.com

Mammovan to deliver breast cancer screenings to Carson City area
January 20, 2017
Area women can take advantage of breast cancer screenings when the Mammovan visits the area.
The Mammovan is stopping at Washoe Tribal Health, 1559 Watacheamu Road in Gardnerville, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
The Douglas County Senior Health Fair will be hosting it from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane.
Additionally, it will be parked at the Carson Mall for Kaia FIT’s New Year, New You event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Another Carson City visit is planned from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Sierra Nevada Health Center, 3325 Research Way.
The Mammovan accepts most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. The screenings are primarily for women 40 and older, but they will be provided to those younger than 40 who have a physician referral.
To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266. For more information and patient information forms, go to https://www.nevadahealthcenters.org/services/mammovan.
