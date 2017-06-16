Meditation, spiritual wellness classes offered in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

A six-week introductory class on meditation starts June 17 at the Carson Psychic Institute, 1800 E. Highway 50, Suite 207.

The class, from 10 a.m. to noon, will cover energy tools for grounding, focusing, cleaning, replenishing and protecting an individual's space. It also will touch on aura reading.

Additionally, the institute holds a spiritual healing clinic from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

A trance-medium healing workshop, whose goal is to help participants find continuity with their past and present to cultivate a feeling of belonging, is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The cost is $10.

A women's energy healing workshop from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday will aim to empower female creative energy.

For information, call 775-737-8739, or go to renopsychicinstitute.com.