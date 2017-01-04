Meet Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski for breakfast Jan. 6 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Ward 2 Supervisor Brad Bonkowski will hold his first “Breakfast with Brad” of 2017 on Friday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 a.m. at the Cracker Box, 402 E. William St. All Carson City residents are invited to attend and discuss issues facing Carson City.

“I am proud and humbled to begin my second term as supervisor and excited about the future of our city,” Bonkowski said. “While taking my oath this week there was a buzz of optimism in the packed courtroom. I can only think that it is because there is so much optimism regarding the near and long-term future of the State’s capital. Plus, we’re gearing up for the legislative session which will be starting shortly. We are in touch with our legislators to ensure our citizens are properly represented.”

No purchase is necessary and Bonkowski buys the coffee.