Meeting offers breakfast with Supervisor Brad Bonkowski on Friday

Carson City Supervisors Brad Bonkowski's last monthly breakfast get-together of the year is planned for Friday.

The Cracker Box, at 402 E. William St., is hosting the event from 7 to 8 a.m.

Bonkowski invites feedback from his constituents about issues facing Carson City. In particular, he's looking for feedback about how to handle growth in Carson City in regards to schools, fire and police protection, demand on utilities and other issues.

No purchase is necessary, and coffee is provided.