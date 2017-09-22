Michael Hohl in Carson City collecting donations of pet food

During October, Michael Hohl Motor Company will be holding a pet food drive to fill a pickup for the national nonprofit Pets of the Homeless.

Last year the public, employees and customers filled the new Chevy pickup on the showroom floor with over 1,200 pounds of pet food and supplies. Michael Hohl is hoping to beat that this year.

Genevieve Frederick, Founder of Pets of the Homeless said, "Michael Hohl Motors is a supporter of animals and is showing their support by holding a pet food drive during October. We are proud to have been selected as their nonprofit of choice for October. The donations of dog and cat food will be delivered to FISH in North Carson City where over 230 local people are asking for pet food each month. The need is great and any donation is sincerely appreciated. Please stop by Michael Hohl's showroom at 3700 S. Carson Street, Carson City to make a pet food donation and fill the truck."

For more information about Pets of the Homeless, visit http://www.petsofthehomeless.org

Michael Hohl Motor Company (775) 883-5777 or http://www.michaelhohlgm.com.