Mile High Jazz Band to play ‘Cool Jazz in January’ in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Swing into the New Year with the Mile High Jazz Band at “Cool Jazz in January,” a big-band event with vocalists Jakki Ford and Cindee LeVal, at Comma Coffee on Tuesday, Jan. 10

From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. the 19-member band will perform in the spirit of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Woody Herman, and more contemporary jazz styles from their repertoire of more than 100 charts.

Jakki Ford and Cindee LeVal will sing cool and hot tunes with the big band, including “Orange Colored Sky,” “Hard Hearted Hannah,” and more.

Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson Street, is across the street from the state legislature building. General admission is $5 at the door and free for ages 18 and under.

For more about “Cool Jazz in January” and other live music at Comma Coffee, call June Joplin at 775-883-2662. For information about the band, call 775-883-4154, or go to MileHighJazz.com.