Millennium Bugs subbing for Mile High Jazz Band’s Carson City performance on Jan. 10 | NevadaAppeal.com

The Mile High Jazz Band is cancelling its performance on Tuesday, Jan. 10, due to weather conditions affecting several of the performers.

However, a combo consisting of several members of the Millennium Bugs and a number of guest performers will perform starting at 7:30 p.m., at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., across the street from the state legislature building in Carson City.

Admission is $5 general and free for age 18 and under.

“This is the first time in memory that the Mile High Jazz Band has canceled its monthly Comma Coffee gig due to weather,” said David Bugli, pianist and leader of the Mile High Jazz Band.

The band has been playing gigs at Comma Coffee on the second Tuesday of every month since 2001, with a few exceptions.

The combo is composed of David Bugli on piano, Wayne Theriault and Gil Linsley on trumpet, George Worth on bass, Neil Strocchio on drums, and Brandon Dodge on vibraphone and various Latin percussion. Some other local performers may also be participating.

The event is supported in part by public funding through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information, call the Mile High Jazz Band at 775-883-4154, or visit MileHighJazz.com.