Misfits Theater Group in Dayton holding auditions for upcoming play | NevadaAppeal.com

The Misfits Theater Group in Dayton is holding auditions for its upcoming production, “Meet the Weavers,” a story set in the 1980s.

Written and directed by Dianne McCullough, the play is about a stagecoach that makes an unexpected overnight stop at Dayton. One of the passengers seems taken with her own importance while her son is taken with the clerk at the mercantile. In subsequent events the villains are up to no good with private mining claims, a lost love is found, and an old love is embellished. The villains are captured and gold is discovered through their folly. A wedding is in order for old hearts found and all ends well.

The cast calls for six women, six men and one child. The play portrays some singing and fighting.

Auditions will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Dayton Valley Branch Library, 321 Dayton Valley Road; use the side entrance.

Rehearsals start on Feb. 12 and continue on Sundays leading up to the performances on April 28-29 and May 5-6.

For more information, call McCullough at 775-546-3146.