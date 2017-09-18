Model T Ford Club to gather Tuesday in Carson City

The Silver State Model T Ford Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Red's Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St.

An optional dinner will precede the program at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Model T Ford cars or trucks is welcome to attend.

Club members say the purpose of the club is to have fun and help members with their Model Ts. Spouses are also welcome.

For information, call President Diana Kochan at 775-843-2116 after 3:30 p.m. or Wendell Newman at 775-721-7949.