Model T Ford Club to meet in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Model T Ford Club to meet in Carson City
August 10, 2017
The Silver State Model T Ford Club is meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Red's Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St.
An optional dinner will get underway at 6 with the program following at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in Model T Ford cars or trucks is welcome to attend.
Likewise, anyone interested in joining the club can pay dues of $20 per family to Treasurer Claude Church, who can be reached at 775-721-7955.
For information, call President Diana Kochan at 775-843-2116 after 3:30 p.m.
