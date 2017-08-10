Model T Ford Club to meet in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Silver State Model T Ford Club is meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Red's Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St.

An optional dinner will get underway at 6 with the program following at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in Model T Ford cars or trucks is welcome to attend.

Likewise, anyone interested in joining the club can pay dues of $20 per family to Treasurer Claude Church, who can be reached at 775-721-7955.

For information, call President Diana Kochan at 775-843-2116 after 3:30 p.m.