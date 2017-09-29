 Monthly RPEN meeting planned for Tuesday in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Monthly RPEN meeting planned for Tuesday in Carson City

The next RPEN meeting of the Carson City Chapter will be held on Tuesday at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Kim Harris from the Dangberg Ranch State Park will be the guest speaker.

The Board meets at 1 with the general meeting to follow at 2 p.m.

All are welcome to attend either or both meetings. Free refreshments will be served at the general meeting.

