Monthly RPEN meeting planned for Tuesday in Carson City
September 29, 2017
The next RPEN meeting of the Carson City Chapter will be held on Tuesday at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.
Kim Harris from the Dangberg Ranch State Park will be the guest speaker.
The Board meets at 1 with the general meeting to follow at 2 p.m.
All are welcome to attend either or both meetings. Free refreshments will be served at the general meeting.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- FEMA hosting hiring event Thursday to fill positions in Carson City
- Volunteers sought for cleanup event at Fernley Swales
- Event Oct. 2 in Carson City to press importance of cyber security
- Firewood-cutting permits available in Carson City area
- Carson City Dutch Bros. hosting fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong urges caution after Reno stalking incidents
- Carson City baby battles terminal disease, family holds fundraiser
- Lucky day in Carson City: Glenn Lucky celebrates 65th birthday
- Employee using pot? Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon explores the issues
- Destruction of Carson City Kinkead building to begin next month