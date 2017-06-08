Muscle Powered holding Trash Mob Saturday in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

In preparation for the Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road on June 16-18, Muscle Powered is moving this month's Trash Mob cleanup event to June 10, instead of on the third Saturday of the month.

Anyone who would like to help clear trash and debris from McFadden Plaza and surrounding areas can meet at the stage in the plaza at 8 a.m.

Supplies like gloves and trash bags will be provided.

Volunteers will clean the plaza and head south for two blocks on the west side of Carson Street to Fifth Street. There they'll cross to the east side of Carson Street and head north, picking up trash to E. William Street before heading back to McFadden Plaza.

For information, check Muscle Powered's website at https://musclepowered.org/, or "like" the nonprofit on Facebook.