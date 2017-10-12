Museum seeks volunteers for Nevada Day celebration in Carson City

The Nevada State Museum is seeking volunteers and history ambassadors for the Nevada Day celebration on Oct. 28.

Volunteers are needed between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and volunteers are being asked to work two-hour shifts.

Volunteers are needed to help with youth activities such as medallion rubbings, coloring pages and paper weaving; and to give directions, or to help ensure safety of the exhibits and displays.

Admission to the museum is free on Nevada Day and a larger-than-normal crowd is expected.

To volunteer or for information, contact Reece Wade at 775-687-4810, ext. 237, or email NSMEducation@nevadaculture.org.