Music scholarship available to Carson City students

The Carson City Symphony Association is offering the second annual Instrumental Music Scholarship for Carson City students age 5 to 17.

The scholarship was established by a gift from Jennifer and John Webley in memory of Rosemary Nebesky, former board member and friend of the Carson City Symphony Association.

The award of $250 to $1,000 is to further the student's music education. It can be used, for example, for lessons, workshop, summer camp, master class, etc. Funds will be paid to the teacher or program, not to the individual applicant.

Applications can by downloaded from the Symphony website, CCSymphony.com, and may be available from school music teachers.

Completed applications and supporting documents will be accepted by the Symphony at P.O. Box 2001, Carson City, 89702-2001, and must be received by Nov. 15.

For information, contact the Symphony at 775-883-4154.