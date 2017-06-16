NDOT to resurface State Route 341 south of Virginia City | NevadaAppeal.com

Single lane closures and minor travel delays will take place on State Route 341 south of Virginia City beginning June 19 as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the roadway.

More than seven miles of road will be resurfaced between Virginia City and the southern junction with State Route 342. From June 19 through mid-July, drivers can anticipate periodic travel delays weekdays between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

One-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place to safely guide motorists through the work zone.

While access to driveways and residences will remain available, drivers not needing to travel State Route 341 are recommended to detour via parallel State Route 342.

The approximately $341,00 project by contractor Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. will help protect and prolong pavement life and restore roadway friction by repaving the roadway with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt.