Nevada Arts Council accepting applications for Artists in Schools roster

Teaching artists and ensembles of all disciplines are invited to apply to be included on the Nevada Arts Council's 2019-2022 Artists in Schools + Communities Roster.

The roster is designed as an online resource for schools, organizations and communities to broaden and diversify participation in the arts through the engagement of artists in educational and community cultural residencies and programs.

The roster offers two tracks: an Education Track for arts-based learning experiences in pre-K-12 settings and a Community Track for arts-based learning experiences in community settings. Artists may apply in one or both tracks.

When accepted, artists and ensembles are promoted by the Nevada Arts Council to communities around the state for potential workshop, performance and residency opportunities.

Applications are accepted through the Nevada Arts Council's online grant system, GO Smart, at https://nevada.gosmart.org/.

The application deadline is Oct. 31. Artists who are currently on the AIS+C Roster do not have to reapply for inclusion.

For information, contact Arts Learning Director Maryjane Dorofachuk at 702-486-3738 or mdorofachuk@nevadaculture.org.