Nevada Arts Council creative writing workshop to focus on poetic translation | NevadaAppeal.com

What happens when you translate a text without knowing the original language? Or when you translate from English to English?

Author, poet and teacher Laura Wetherington, a Nevada Arts Council 2017 Literature Fellow, has the answers.

She will lead “Poetic Translation: A Creative Writing Workshop” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Our Center, 1745 Wells Ave., Reno.

The workshop, funded through grants from the Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, is free and no registration is required.

Participants will use the idea of translation as a jumping-off point for their own poems and short pieces. The workshop will include writing and sharing of work. No second language or prior writing experience is required.

Wetherington teaches at Sierra Nevada College’s English and low-residency MFA programs. Her first book, “A Map Predetermined and Chance,” was selected for the National Poetry Series.

For information, go to http://nvdtca.org/nevadaartscouncil/.