Nevada Business Connections holding breakfast Wednesday | NevadaAppeal.com

Buzz Harris, a licensed business broker with the Liberty Group of Nevada, will be featured at a monthly breakfast sponsored by Nevada Business Connections.

Harris, a 35-year resident of Nevada, has operated and managed several businesses. He spent 25 years as a public affairs and government relations professional representing businesses in various sectors before joining the Liberty Group of Nevada.

The breakfast, at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Gold Dust West, also will pay tribute to Dean Haymore of Storey County Community Development. Haymore is being recognized for his 30 years of service with Storey County and for being named one of the top business recruiters in Northern Nevada.

The cost to attend is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.