Nevada Humane Society holding ‘50 Shades of Spay’ campaign in February | NevadaAppeal.com

No litters, baby! That’s the goal with Nevada Humane Society’s newest campaign, 50 Shades of Spay, which caters to Northern Nevada’s four-legged females this February.

Named for the “50 Shades of Gray” movie, cats can be spayed for a reduced price in February at Nevada Humane Society. The discounted price of $50 includes a free FVRCP vaccine.

The discounted rate is available to all residents of Carson City and Washoe County, as well as bordering communities.

The clinic at 2825 Longley Lane in Reno. Appointments are required and based on availability. To make one, call 775-856-2000, ext. 333. Spaces are limited.

“Spaying cats is one of the most effective ways at reducing the homeless cat population — plus there are health benefits,” said Kimberly Wade, Senior Manager of Communications and Events for Nevada Humane Society. “According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), spaying protects against certain reproductive cancers and infections, improves health and reduces many of the behavioral problems associated with mating.”

The AVMA also reveals that it’s safe to spay a cat as young as eight weeks old, and that female cats can have as many as three litters a year, with kittens breeding at only four months old. Most people don’t want to see their cats get pregnant over and over again, so 50 Shades of Spay will serve as a gentle reminder to pet parents to spay female cats so that this does not happen.

