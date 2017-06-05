Nevada Humane Society holding ‘Orange is the New Bark (and Meow)’ adoption campaign | NevadaAppeal.com

Season Five of the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black" debuts on Friday, and to celebrate the Nevada Humane Society is holding the Orange is the New Bark (and Meow) adoption campaign.

The campaign, in its third season at Nevada Humane Society, runs through June 18. More than 154 animals, including cats, dogs and rabbits, are available.

All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped (bunnies are spayed or neutered only), services that normally cost around $250. Adoption fees are $50 for adult dogs; $60 for kittens; and $25 for adult cats. Cats over 5 are free.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 549 Airport Road in Carson City and 2825 Longley Lane in Reno.

For information, go to http://www.nevadahumanesociety.org, or call 775-856-2000.