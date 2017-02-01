Nevada Humane Society hosting ‘Furry Speed Dating’ pet adoption event | NevadaAppeal.com

Find a four-legged soulmate in Nevada Humane Society’s Furry Speed Dating event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11.

The event pairs people and pets during a true — you guessed it — speed dating affair.

All adult cats over the age of five are free; other adult cats under the age of five are $25. Adult dogs are $50, excluding specially priced dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, services normally costing over $240.

The shelter has two locations — 549 Airport Road in Carson City and 2825 Longley Lane in Reno. Both are open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays.

For information, go to http://www.nevadahumanesociety.org, or call 775-856-2000.