Nevada Humane Society hosting ‘Furry Speed Dating’ pet adoption event | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada Humane Society hosting ‘Furry Speed Dating’ pet adoption event
February 1, 2017
Find a four-legged soulmate in Nevada Humane Society’s Furry Speed Dating event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11.
The event pairs people and pets during a true — you guessed it — speed dating affair.
All adult cats over the age of five are free; other adult cats under the age of five are $25. Adult dogs are $50, excluding specially priced dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, services normally costing over $240.
The shelter has two locations — 549 Airport Road in Carson City and 2825 Longley Lane in Reno. Both are open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, go to http://www.nevadahumanesociety.org, or call 775-856-2000.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Announcements
- Carson City Bureau of Land Management to burn piles in Pine Nut Mountains
- Rapper Spice 1 to perform to help family of toddler who died after Johnson Lane crash
- Carson City Muscle Powered hosts weekly walking, biking events
- Western Nevada College hosting art reception Thursday for ‘Dirty Diapers/Rabbit Ears’
- Carson City Free and Accepted Masons install 2017 officers
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada Transportation Authority investigator faces discipline in hit and run case
- Coming soon to downtown Carson City: Battle Born Business Center
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn
- Missing dog, Henry, found after 23 days in Mound House
- Man arrested on warrant allegedly felony sexual assault says Carson City Sheriff’s Office