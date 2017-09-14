Nevada Humane Society in Carson City and Reno urgently needs cat food

Nevada Humane Society has an urgent need: donations of dry food for adult cats.

Each day, dozens of cats and kittens arrive at the shelter. Shelter staff say this time of year those numbers are especially high, and the supply of cat and kitten food is running critically low.

"One bag of dry food or a case of canned food goes a long way for both foster families and the animals residing here," said Kimberly Wade, communications director for NHS. "The cats and kittens have one wish here — and that is for you to help us fill their tummies."

Items sought include: canned cat and kitten food and dry (kibble) food for both cats and kittens. Any name brand is welcome, but no fish flavors. Dog food isn't needed at this time.

To help, deliver donations from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at 549 Airport Road in Carson City or 2825 Longley Lane in Reno. Food also can be shipped to the Reno location via Amazon (use AmazonSmile to benefit the shelter) or Chewy.com.

For information, go to http://www.nevadahumanesociety.org.