Nevada Humane Society urging adoption of older pets this month
November 3, 2017
The Nevada Humane Society is urging adoptions of older dogs and cats this month to mark November as Adopt a Senior Pet Month.
"We all know that with age comes experience, making these older guys and gals champion snugglers, house-trained experts, and classic professionals — so everything from music to movies, these seniors know it all," a NHS press release said.
The society also has a program called Seniors for Seniors, in which senior humans (age 55 and up) can adopt a senior pet (age 10 and up) for free.
Most of the adoptable senior pets are fee-waived anyway — all cats over the age of five are free, and those cats over the age of 10 are part of a program called Social Se-CAT-ary, which offers four vouchers to the society's veterinary clinic in case something happens in their older years.
The shelter, at 549 Airport Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
For information, go to http://www.nevadahumanesociety.org, or call 775-856-2000.
