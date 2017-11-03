Nevada Humane Society urging adoption of older pets this month

The Nevada Humane Society is urging adoptions of older dogs and cats this month to mark November as Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

"We all know that with age comes experience, making these older guys and gals champion snugglers, house-trained experts, and classic professionals — so everything from music to movies, these seniors know it all," a NHS press release said.

The society also has a program called Seniors for Seniors, in which senior humans (age 55 and up) can adopt a senior pet (age 10 and up) for free.

Most of the adoptable senior pets are fee-waived anyway — all cats over the age of five are free, and those cats over the age of 10 are part of a program called Social Se-CAT-ary, which offers four vouchers to the society's veterinary clinic in case something happens in their older years.

The shelter, at 549 Airport Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

For information, go to http://www.nevadahumanesociety.org, or call 775-856-2000.