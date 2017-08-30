Nevada Neurology and Vascular Center opens in Carson City

A medical center specializing in neurology, stroke, multiple sclerosis, headaches, neuroimaging and more has opened its doors in Carson City.

Nevada Neurology and Vascular Center is headed by Rich Foster and Dr. Aaron Heide, the only fellowship-trained stroke neurologist in Northern Nevada, according to a press release.

Heide has opened and directed four nationally accredited stroke centers, including two of three stroke centers in Northern Nevada. He received his neurology training at New England Medical Center in Boston and stroke training at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass.

Along with experience in stroke therapies, diagnosis and prevention, Heide's background includes work in general neurology, including a decade of multiple sclerosis research experience at the University of Washington.

The press release stated Heide has extensive experience in the development of telemedicine. He was involved in its inception in Nevada with an aim of improving subspecialist availability in a state already challenged by a severe doctor shortage.

Heide, whose daughter has cerebral palsy, said he understands neurological illness from a personal standpoint. Both his mother and mother-in-law have lived with multiple sclerosis for many years, and he credits the diagnosis of his mother with driving him to become a neurologist. Heide said he helped save his father's life via telemedicine after the man suffered a major stroke in 2011.

Rich Foster, a vascular ultrasound specialist at the center, brings a trove of experience in the evaluation of stroke. He has specialized training in cerebrovascular ultrasound, including the specialized evaluation of intra-cerebral arteries not evaluated by standard ultrasound evaluations. Foster's career includes work as an educator in stroke assessments and contributions to many stroke research studies.

Nevada Neurology and Vascular Center, at 1761 College Parkway, Suite 115, is open to evaluate, diagnose, treat and prevent cerebrovascular disease.

To make an appointment, call 775-501-8911. For information, email info@NevadaNeuro.com, or go to http://www.NevadaNeuro.com, or fax 775-357-9387.