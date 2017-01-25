Nevada State Museum in Carson City hosting lecture on history of underwear | NevadaAppeal.com

Starting with the Egyptians and through the millennia, a lecture Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Nevada State Museum will reveal fascinating facts about corsetry, panties and shorts, petticoats, bustles, farthingales and other undergarments men and women have worn throughout Western civilization.

The event will be presented by Jan Loverin, curator of clothing and textiles at the Marjorie Russell Clothing and Textile Research Center.

Loverin has her Master of Science in Home Economics and Museum Studies from the University of Nevada, Reno. Together she and Curator of History, Bob Nylen, have published “To Clothe Nevada Women 1860-1920.” The pair also are coauthors of “Comstock Needleworkers in Comstock Women: The Making of a Mining Community.” Loverin is a member of the Costume Society of America and the International Council of Museums, Costume Committee.

Admission is $8 for adults and free for museum members and those 17 and under. Doors open at 6 with the presentation following from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The museum is at 600 N. Carson St. For more information, go to museums.nevadaculture.org.