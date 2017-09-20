New garden instated at Carson Tahoe Cancer Center
September 20, 2017
Carson Tahoe Health is unveiling its new Foothill Garden, developed in partnership with The Greenhouse Project.
Hoop House Hoopla, an event from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 26, invites the public to explore the 960-square-foot hoop house and enjoy garden-inspired refreshments.
The garden is located behind Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway.
