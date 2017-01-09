New watercolor art display going up at East Fork Gallery in Gardnerville | NevadaAppeal.com

New watercolor art display going up at East Fork Gallery in Gardnerville
January 9, 2017
Splashes of color in the form of watercolor paintings from Janice Shedd Powell’s watercolor class at Western Nevada College will decorate the walls of East Fork Gallery Jan. 14-28.
The East Fork Gallery is at 1503 Highway 395, next to the Record Courier in Gardnerville.
For more information, call 775-782-7629.
