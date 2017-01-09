 New watercolor art display going up at East Fork Gallery in Gardnerville | NevadaAppeal.com

Splashes of color in the form of watercolor paintings from Janice Shedd Powell’s watercolor class at Western Nevada College will decorate the walls of East Fork Gallery Jan. 14-28.

The East Fork Gallery is at 1503 Highway 395, next to the Record Courier in Gardnerville.

For more information, call 775-782-7629.