Next election cycle topic of Douglas County Democratic Women luncheon

Broadcast journalist Jon Ralston will be discussing the political climate for the 2018/2020 elections at the next Douglas County Democratic Women luncheon.

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The cost is $20 with reservation or $25 at the door. RSVP by noon on Sept. 28 to DCDW dcdw@gbis.com or 775-267-0539.