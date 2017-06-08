Nonprofit looking for families in Carson City area to host exchange students | NevadaAppeal.com

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for families in the Carson City area to host foreign students ranging in age from 15 to 18.

The students are from a variety of countries including Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy and Japan. They are enrolled in the program to experience American culture while they practice their English and also share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families are asked to welcome the students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.

The exchange students have money for personal expenses and health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become a host family or for information, call the nonprofit's western office at 1-800-733-2773, or go to http://www.host.asse.com.