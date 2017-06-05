Not Quite Ready for Carnegie Hall Players planning two Carson City concerts | NevadaAppeal.com

Not Quite Ready for Carnegie Hall Players, a program of the Carson City Symphony Association for adults who recently began to play — or returned to playing — string instruments, will finish its season with two concerts.

The first will be at 10:30 a.m. June 15 at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, before and during lunch. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a donation of $2.25 for seniors age 60 and over, and $6 for guests under age 60. The second performance will be at 10:30 a.m. June 22 at Sierra Place Senior Living, 1111 W. College Parkway. Admission is free.

The ensemble meets weekly, September to June, under the direction of Symphony Education Director Sue Jesch and Associate Concertmaster Laura Gibson. Participants, ranging in age from mid-thirties to over eighty, develop skills in ensemble music playing and performance.

After summer break, the musicians will start again in September with free sessions on Thursday mornings at the Senior Center. The group is looking for additional beginner-intermediate level and "rusty" string players who want a chance to play with a friendly, noncompetitive, welcoming ensemble. For information about the concerts or about joining, contact Jesch at 775-450-5584 or sue@tahoefiddler.com.