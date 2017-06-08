Old-fashioned Fourth of July Party returning to Dayton | NevadaAppeal.com

Old-fashioned Fourth of July Party returning to Dayton
June 8, 2017
Dayton Senior Center's annual Old-fashioned Fourth of July Party is offering live music, face painting, barbecue food and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 3.
The festivities include a cake walk, water balloons and a bounce house.
There is a recommended lunch donation of $2 for seniors 60 and over and $4 for anyone under 60.
The event also offers a classic car show and shine open to vehicles made in 1977 or before. Entry is $10 per vehicle. The Winner of the People's Choice award will take home half of the total pot.
Call 775-246-6210 or 775-246-6212 to sign up, or stop by the senior center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road.
