Open burn season closed in Lyon County, Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Officials from the Central Lyon County Fire District are reminding residents that wildfire season has arrived and burn season is closed.

As of May 21, burning for the disposal of weeds and vegetation is barred in the district, which includes Mound House, Dayton, Silver City, Stagecoach and Silver Springs.

Fire officials have responded to numerous brush fires that started as controlled burns and rapidly spread out of control, resulting in the loss of buildings and damage to private property.

Heavy winter and spring precipitation has contributed to an extensive crop of annual grasses and weeds across much of Lyon County. These light, flashy fuels are a major factor in the rapidly-moving fires.

Carson City's open burn season also is closed.

For information, contact Jennifer Cleppe, fire prevention specialist, at 775-246-6209.