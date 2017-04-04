Open enrollment for Nevada Medicaid open through June 30 | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevadan Medicaid recipients have the opportunity to shop for a new plan that might better fit their circumstances and families' needs.

The Division of Health Care Financing and Policy, Nevada Medicaid, is bringing on four Managed Care Organizations and holding an open enrollment for approximately 460,000 Nevada Medicaid enrollees participating in managed care.

The special open enrollment began April 1 and goes through June 30 to allow members to choose from the new plan options.

There are four health plans to choose from: Aetna Better Health of Nevada, Amerigroup Community Care, Health Plan of Nevada and SilverSummit Health.

For information, call the Medicaid district office for Northern Nevada, 775-687-1900, or go to http://dhcfp.nv.gov/Contact/Contact_Home/.