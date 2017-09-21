Open house, dog parks discussion slated at Carson City Wungnema House

The Foundation for Carson City Parks & Recreation (FCCPR), is hosting an Open House at the Wungnema House located in Mills Park, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2017. Besides being a chance to learn about this historic building, this will also be an opportunity to discuss and review possible improvements to dog park areas in Fuji Park and Sonoma Park with FCCPR officers. Carson City Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (Parks Dept.) staff have prepared a list, with preliminary cost estimates, for improvements to dog areas at Fuji and Sonoma Parks. Possible improvements include benches, sod areas, doggie drinking fountains, and canopy trees. FCCPR is exploring ways to assist the Parks Dept. with funding some of these improvements.

Please note that dogs, aside from registered service animals, are not allowed in Wungnema House or Mills Park.

FCCPR maintains the Wungnema House under a lease agreement with the city. The house was built in 1948 by a family of Hopi stonemasons, the Wungnemas, and served as their home until the early 1970s. Notable, in addition to the house's exterior masonry, is the inclusion of the family's clan symbol in the rock fireplace. The Wungnema's distinctive masonry survives in many homes and other structures in Carson City, but is also found in homes, churches, ranches, and other structures at Lake Tahoe, Washoe Valley, and Reno. Access to the house is from the Seely Loop, the east entrance for Mills Park, off North Saliman Road in Carson City, Nevada.

FCCPR is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The mission of FCCPR is to provide an umbrella under which various organizations and citizens can come together to explore innovative ways to promote and facilitate their activities. It assists organizations with similar goals to promote and meet Foundation objectives by acting in a fiduciary capacity to help manage and protect monies raised by members for their various stated projects.

FCCPR welcomes new members and is interested in individuals who can assist with fundraising, newsletter, publicity, special events, recruitment, and park clean up. Basic annual membership is $25.00, and higher categories of membership are encouraged. For further information, call David Bugli at 775-883-4154 or visit the website http://CarsonCityParks.org.