Open house set for June 18 at Carson City’s Wungnema House is canceled | NevadaAppeal.com

The Foundation for Carson City Parks & Recreation is cancelling an open house scheduled for June 18 at the Wungnema House.

Two other open houses are planned at the historic site, the first of which will be from 2 to 5 p.m. July 2.

Another will be on July 12 following the FCCPR Community Service Awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Wall of Honor at the entrance to the Marv Teixeira Pavilion at Mills Park.

For information, call David Bugli at 775-883-4154, or go to http://CarsonCityParks.org.