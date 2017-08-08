Ormsby Post Acute Rehab in Carson City hosting hiring event | NevadaAppeal.com

Ormsby Post Acute Rehab in Carson City hosting hiring event
August 8, 2017
Ormsby Post Acute Rehab is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10-11.
The event, which is conducting on-site interviews, offers pizza to anyone who fills out an application.
Open positions include nurse, certified nursing assistance, dietary aide and hospitality aide.
The rehab center at 3050 N. Ormsby Blvd. can be reached at 775-841-4646.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- Rep. Mark Amodei to be featured at Fernley Republican Women meeting
- Nevada rural foreclosure mediators sought to assist homeowners
- NV Energy offering $50 to recycle old refrigerators
- Garden tour planned for Tuesday in Silver City
- Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties to meet Thursday