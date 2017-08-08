Ormsby Post Acute Rehab in Carson City hosting hiring event | NevadaAppeal.com

Ormsby Post Acute Rehab is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10-11.

The event, which is conducting on-site interviews, offers pizza to anyone who fills out an application.

Open positions include nurse, certified nursing assistance, dietary aide and hospitality aide.

The rehab center at 3050 N. Ormsby Blvd. can be reached at 775-841-4646.