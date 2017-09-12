Participants needed for Carson City bowling league

The Breakaways Bowling League is looking for bowlers to form teams. The league bowls at Carson Lanes on Sundays at 6 p.m.

Bowlers must be 18 or older. Varying ability is welcome, and handicaps are offered to help even the bowling field. The teams have four people and must have at least one person of the opposite gender.

Teams need not be complete; individuals players can sign up to join a team.

If teams are interested in bowling another night, other leagues are forming as well. Wednesday night has a ladies only league that bowls at 6:30 p.m. and they would welcome another team.

For information, contact Robin Sweet at 775-841-4079 or Carson Lanes at 775-883-2606.