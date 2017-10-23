Pesticide safety education workshop set for Nov. 13

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, is offering a workshop Nov. 13 to train people throughout the state how to properly use pesticides. The workshop is meant for certified applicators and those wanting to become certified, including people who regularly handle pesticides as part of their jobs, such as farmers, ranchers, park employees and grounds keepers. Attendees will receive continuing education units.

The training will be held in Cooperative Extension offices at 4955 Energy Way in Reno and 8050 Paradise Road, Suite 100 in Las Vegas. It will also be available via interactive video to Cooperative Extension offices in Battle Mountain, Caliente, Carson City, Elko, Ely, Eureka, Fallon, Gardnerville, Lovelock and Yerington. The training runs from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., with a 20 minute exam review from 4:40 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost for the workshop is $40.

Cooperative Extension, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, has offered pesticide application workshops for the last 20 years, training thousands of Nevadans in safe pesticide use.

"The program on Nov. 13 will offer presentations on both general topics and a few specialized topics in pest control," Cooperative Extension Urban Integrated Pest Management and Pesticide Safety Program Assistant Melody Hefner said. "Attending the course will help those who wish to become certified applicators for the first time, but passing the test will require additional studying."

The exam will be offered on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office in Battle Mountain and at the Nevada Department of Agriculture offices in Sparks and Las Vegas. The exam costs $50, cash or check only, with checks payable to the Nevada Department of Agriculture. Exams are also given weekly at the Nevada Department of Agriculture offices in Sparks and Las Vegas by appointment only.

Hard copies of the study manual for the exam are available for purchase through Cooperative Extension's Grow Your Own Nevada! website, http://www.growyourownnevada.com/shop/. Hard copies are available for $15 at the Washoe County Extension office, 4955 Energy Way in Reno, or for $20 by mail. The manual may be downloaded online for free at http://www.nevadapesticideeducation.com.

Limited seating is available for the Nov. 13 workshop. Preregister by Nov. 8 online at https://nov-13-2017pesticidesafetyeducationworkshop.eventbrite.com, or by contacting Hefner at 775-336-0247 or hefnerm@unce.unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.