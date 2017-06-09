Pet adoption event set for June 17 in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Pet adoption event set for June 17 in Carson City
June 9, 2017
Tractor Supply Company's Carson City location will be the site of pet and livestock adoptions on June 17.
During the event — which is held in celebration of pet and livestock owners — attendees can meet adoptable animals and interact with adoption volunteers to learn more about owning anything from cats and dogs to rabbits, goats, pigs, horses and more.
Purina Days is an annual in-store event held June 14-18 that highlights pets and livestock, as well as the tools needed to properly care for them. Carson City Tractor Supply team members with experience caring for a variety of animals will be on-site to lend advice to customers. The store is at 2035 E. William St.
For information, call 775-841-6421.
