Pioneer High School honors Students of the Month | NevadaAppeal.com

Pioneer High School honors Students of the Month
January 29, 2017
Pioneer High School honored Julia Albiter and Jeremiah Beauford as its Students of the Month.
Julia Albiter, a senior and a third year student in Pioneers High Schools’ health information management program, plans to enter the Health Information Management workforce as a foundation to further her education and career path in the healthcare industry. Albiter’s empathy and willingness to help others makes her a perfect fit for this program and this career path, school staff said.
Jeremiah Beauford, a sophomore and a first year health science student at Pioneer High School, is aspiring to become a registered nurse. He also is considering applying his skill set in service to our country. He is being recognized for consistently taking a leadership and proactive approach to his education.
