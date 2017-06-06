 Prey for Son to play live music at Carson City’s Capital City Brewfest | NevadaAppeal.com

Prey for Son to play live music at Carson City’s Capital City Brewfest

Live music is planned at Capital City Brewfest, a fundraiser for Carson City Rotary that returns to downtown from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Prey for Son will be playing at 5 p.m. Also, catch the local band at Eldorado's annual BBQ Blues and Brews festival at 1 p.m. June 17 at the stage on Third Street in Reno.