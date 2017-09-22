Program sponsored by Greater Nevada Credit Union encourages safe driving

Western Nevada College is teaming up with Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) to present Greater Driving in Northern Nevada.

The program is designed to promote safe driving among new drivers. Students will not only learn the basic rules of the road, they will learn about vehicle costs, establishing good savings habits, and building good credit to plan for the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle. The program meets the training requirements to obtain a Nevada driver's license and uses lectures, videos and interactive CDs to cover Nevada driving regulations, basic vehicle control, and driving maneuvers in various environments and situations.

Students must be at least 15 on the last day of class to be eligible to take the course. Some insurance companies will give a discount for taking a 30-hour driver education course.

Students who successfully complete the new driver education program are eligible to receive free gifts including a vehicle sunshade and a gift of free membership from GNCU.

Those who are members of the credit union or become a member can receive a $50 partial reimbursement for the course fee which will be deposited into their GNCU checking account.

In addition, GNCU is sponsoring a program related essay contest on safe driving. Three $500 scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year will be awarded to students who participate.

Recommended Stories For You

Students may use the scholarship for their studies or opt to gift the award to a family member or friend attending WNC.

The next class session is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7-Nov. 4.

For information, go to gncu.org.