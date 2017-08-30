Proscenium Players, Inc. holding auditions for Carson City production of ‘Love Sick’

Proscenium Players, Inc. is holding auditions, open to newcomers and seasoned performers, for the upcoming production of "Love Sick" by John Cariani.

"Love Sick" consists of nine scenes about love and loss — but mostly loss. Each scene tells the story of a couple at the crossroads of its relationship.

Casting for this show is a minimum of two men and two women between the ages of 20 and 65, with a maximum cast of nine men and nine women.

In casting, producers say they want to reflect the increasing diversity of America. They're looking for a cast of strong, funny and truth-based actors who can create a range of characters without relying on caricature. Actors must demonstrate the ability to show vulnerability, humor, curiosity and a sense of being grounded without cynicism.

The cold-reading auditions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 in the Brewery Arts Center's Grand Ballroom, 449 W. King St.

Rehearsals may be up to three times a week, Sunday-Wednesday, but actors will only have to attend on the nights their scene is being run. Performances are planned on evenings of Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 17, and matinees on Dec. 10 and 17.

All shows will run in the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater at the Brewery Arts Center.