Public input sought as search gets underway for new WNC president

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Thom Reilly and Board Chairman Kevin J. Page plan to visit WNC on Monday to gather information for naming an acting or interim president at the college.

They will meet with the WNC Institutional Advisory Committee, Foundation and Associated Students of Western Nevada at 11 a.m. in Reynolds Center Room 102. Members of the public may attend this meeting and provide comments.

Additionally, there will be an interactive video of this meeting available on the Fallon campus in Piñon Hall Room 202 to allow public comment.