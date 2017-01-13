Public input sought on how to enhance Spooner Lake | NevadaAppeal.com

Anyone with ideas on how to improve visitors’ experience at Spooner Lake is welcome to submit their ideas to Nevada State Parks.

Improvements are being planned for the Spooner unit of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. Comments are being taken through a survey, available through Jan. 31 at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpoonerLake.

Particular emphasis is being placed on expanding educational and interpretive opportunities.

Spooner Lake offers fishing, hiking, picnicking and a quick escape into nature. The Spooner back country encompasses more than 12,000 acres of forested open space with 50 miles of hiking, equestrian and mountain biking trails.