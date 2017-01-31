Rapper Spice 1 to perform to help family of toddler who died after Johnson Lane crash | NevadaAppeal.com

A rapper from Hayward, Calif., will be performing to help raise money for the family of a toddler who died from injuries received in a Johnson Lane car accident.

Spice 1 is donating his time to put on a benefit show on Saturday at Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor, 71 S. Wells Ave., Reno. Doors open at 7 p.m.

A $10 minimum entry donation will be collected at the all-ages event. All proceeds will go to the mother of the toddler, who died Jan. 21 from injuries sustained in the Jan. 17 crash at Johnson Lane and Highway 395.

Along with Spice 1 there will be performances by Mr. Blacc, Reno’s Y.G., BJM The Rapper, Y.T., DJ Dr. Morefiend, D-UNO AKA DOWN, JAC the MAC, LIL P, UNKNOWNS, TYC NINO, EDA BANGA, EIGHTNINE NEVADA, Smokey Loc, CA@NV and Ya Hemi.

For information or to make a donation, contact Shannon McDowell at 775-378-3755, or donate online at http://www.gofundme.com and search for Avas-fight-for-life-fund.