Recycled art competition open statewide

The Nevada Recycles program has partnered with The Venetian and The Palazzo in Las Vegas to support a statewide recycled art contest to increase Nevadans' awareness and interest in recycling. Entrants must be Nevada residents and projects must be composed of used recyclable materials. Submission of an entry form and photos of artwork are due by October 22, 2017.

In addition to a $200 prize to the first place class project, The Venetian and The Palazzo will provide first, second and third prizes ($250, $100 and $50 respectively) in five categories: Kindergarten-Grade 5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12, Class Project and Adult.

Materials that can be used include, but are not limited to, tires, electronics, appliances, plastic bags, bottles, batteries and aluminum cans. Fastening materials may include tape, glue and/or string.

In 2016, Nevada's recycling rate was 22.4%. Based on residential and commercial sector data, Nevadans (including the influence of the tourist population) throw away about 5.5 pounds of trash, per person, per day. That's approximately three million tons of trash that enters a landfill each year.

"Recycling is the easiest thing we can do to save energy, conserve natural resources and create green jobs," said Pranav Jampani, Director of Sustainability for The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expo.

Winners will be announced prior to America Recycles Day, which is Wednesday, November 15. More information about the contest, along with submission guidelines, is available at NevadaRecycles.nv.gov.