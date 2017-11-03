Red Kettle event to benefit Salvation Army’s holiday projects

The local Salvation Army is expecting to help more than 3,000 low-income people this holiday season with Angel Tree toys for kids, food baskets for families, utility and rental assistance and other dire needs for those in need.

The nonprofit is holding its Red Kettle Kickoff, a fundraiser for this season's holiday projects, in conjunction with KOH Radio's Feed Nevada Day on Nov. 17.

The fundraiser will run with live broadcasts by KOH from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St. in Carson City, and Sanchez Meat Company, 17034 Highway 395 in Minden.

A Red Kettle Kickoff breakfast will be from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Black Bear Diner inside Max Casino, the site of a silent auction from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the same day.

For information, call 775-887-9120.