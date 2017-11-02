Registration open for annual landscape design workshop in Carson City

The chance to learn how to plot a landscape design, add hardscapes and irrigation, select appropriate plant material and other topics is being offered in an annual workshop at the Greenhouse Garden Center.

Landscape Design for the Homeowner with owner David Ruf will return from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan 13 and 14.

Ruf will help homeowners formulate plans to create a new landscape or refurbish an existing one.

The cost, including breakfast snacks, lunch and classroom materials, is $125 per person or $175 per couple.

Class size is limited, so reservations are required.

The garden center is at 2450 S. Curry St. For information or to sign up, call 775-882-8600, or email mary@greenhousegardencenter.com.