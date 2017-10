Free self defense seminars for kids and women are being offered on Nov. 18 at No Limits Martial Arts Academy, 3242 Research Way.

A session for kids will be at 9 and another for women will be at 10 a.m.

To register for one or both seminars, go to http://member-site.net/vip/default.aspx?EV–hjbxp.

The martial arts academy can be reached at 775-883-5425 or http://www.carsonkarate.com.